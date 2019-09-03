Nutritionists have called the advantages of not coffee
Coffee is one of the most popular and widely consumed beverages, is a perfect tonic. Nutritionists said that caffeine is not only positive but also negative properties, describing the advantages of not this fragrant product.
For coffee drinking has a lower risk of diseases of type 2 diabetes, cancer, disorders of the liver. However, the dependence on the drink is able to trigger various problems in humans. According to experts, excessive love of coffee leads to conditions that negatively affect mental and physical condition.
In the Office of the food and drug administration said that a day can be consumed not more than 400 milligrams of the product. In the worst case caffeine affects neurotransmitters located in the brain, which will cause nausea, restlessness, anxiety, headaches, irritability, tremor. Caffeine acts on the body individually and is associated with the nature of the response of the nervous system of the individual.
Strong drink based on coffee bean has the ability to increase alertness and energy levels, however after reducing its consumption, there is improvement in sleep and increase efficiency. Among the benefits of refraining from caffeine — oral health, restore nervous system, normalization of blood pressure.
Nutritionists note that after the cessation of Hobbies coffee, people increase absorption of minerals and vitamins by the body. Studies have shown Tianyi contained in grains that inhibit the absorption of such nutrients as calcium, iron, zinc, copper and b vitamins.