Nutritionists have called the miracle diet for men after 40 years
To lose weight, you need to eat – that is the key to healthy weight loss.
Hunger and strict diet anyone else to no good arguments.
Another thing, what is the food – some nutritionists say you can eat whatever you want, but in moderation. Others that need to eat certain foods for weight loss. Anyway, scientists have named the 6 foods that actually help you lose weight at the expense of a special composition.
Canadian researchers from Laval University in Quebec called products, which are particularly effective to help reduce weight in people after 40 years. Studies have shown that nganasany products help to lose weight, despite the fact that provide satiety. Although many respondents thought that the need to starve. In any case, studies have shown marked weight reduction, what else do you need?
6 best foods for quick weight loss: effective after 40 years
Yogurt. Natural yogurt helps to reduce weight due to water and protein of which it is composed. Dietitian Wendy Bazilian believes that a simple yoghurt with oats, nuts and berries is a great snack for weight loss without hunger.
Pepper. Studies have shown that hot peppers causes people to eat less per meal by as much as 200 calories. This ensures that the substance in peppers — capsaicin, which not only blunts appetite, making you eat less but also triggers the burning of calories. He learned Danish scientists even before the pepper helps to strengthen the muscles and speeds up metabolism. And about losing 200 calories, do not forget – often, for weight loss more and do not need.
Healthy fats. Scientists suggest to get them from avocado and nuts. According to nutrition consultant Ian Marber, as they are combined with proteins relieve hunger and help you to hold on without snacking longer.
Whole-grain carbohydrates. Fiber – this is the buffer that helps to lose weight immediately, physically. It cleanses the body, removes all the excess from the intestines, and fills the stomach so that the hazards and think then scary.
Water vegetables and fruit. That is, all juicy fruits – melons, watermelons, tomatoes, peaches, and so forth. For the same reason fiber and water, which together do not give to overeat if they are included in the diet.
Eggs. And this is a source of pure protein, according to scientists, super-slimming product, which nourishes and gives satisfactory satiety for a long time.
As told by one of the authors of the study, Dr. Angelo Tremblay, people after the age of 40 years received advice on nutrition with the inclusion in the menu of these products. But with the condition that must prevail carbohydrates 50%, fats – 30%, and proteins 20%. According to experts, this ratio of nutrients will make weight loss very quick and comfortable.