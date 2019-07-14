Nutritionists have called the most rich in fiber products
Nutritionists have called products that are the most rich in fiber content. This is an important element of a food reduces cholesterol, normalizes the digestive tract and cleanses the body of toxins.
Fiber is considered a complex carbohydrate that can not digest the enzymes in the body, but processed useful microflora of the intestine. Experts in the field of nutrition often call this element “magic ingredient”. Particularly useful soluble fiber that helps remove cholesterol before it will cause harm to a person. Most dietary fiber contained in beans and oats. Next up is raspberry. 100 grams of berries has 7 grams of fiber. No less usefully has a BlackBerry, contains 7 grams of dietary fiber per 100 grams of product. Followed by untreated brown rice, and any nuts, especially pistachios.
A lot of fiber contains baked in their skins potatoes. Also the benefits of ground flax seeds. To use them together nutritionists recommend yogurt, preferably for Breakfast. Preparing this dish is simple and so delicious and healthy.