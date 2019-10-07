Nutritionists have called the sweetness, which helps to lose weight quickly
A large number of various diets require not only the remarkable will power, but also threaten to dangerous changes in the body.
Therefore, scientists invent new methods of struggle with excess weight.
One of such ways to lose weight, according to a new study, is the eating foods of fat burners, namely honey. Say, it must be added in warm water and take the drink every morning.
First, honey is useful even if the fact that it is able to replace sugar, which, as you know, does a lot of harm to human health. Replace sugar with honey, does not affect the taste of the products, the level of glucose in the blood decreases.
Secondly, according to experts, the honey prevents the development of cardiovascular diseases. It is known that it contributes to the rapid breakdown of fats and therefore weight reduction of the load on the heart. In addition, regular consumption of honey in reasonable quantities leads to the normalization of cholesterol, and if you combine it with lemon and ginger, the honey becomes an indispensable product to maintain immunity.
Earlier we already wrote that experts in the field of health and beauty announced the next verdict on the issue of weight loss, calling one of the best vegetables for this. The study showed that carrots helps to struggle successfully with excess weight, running is necessary for weight loss processes.
Raw carrots good to eat if you have problems with digestion. So, grated carrots helps to solve the problem of “lazy bowel”. But it’s not all useful properties of vegetables. It is established that the carrots slows down aging and lowers the risk of cancer.