Nutritionists have called the ways of accelerating the process of weight loss
Nutritionists have presented some tips that will help you to instantly start the process of losing weight by increasing the speed of metabolism.
The specialists reminded that the success of weight loss depends on metabolism. Good metabolism in a short time allows to reduce the fat reserves. Marina Sopova, a specialist centre dietetics and nutrition, gave a few simple tips that help boost metabolism and speed weight loss.
According to experts, the main factor is sleep. When a person has a high quality sleep, the level of sugar in the blood is reduced, it increases the metabolism. If sleep is insufficient, the body begins to translate into fat all in a row food.
The second Council was the recommendation to eat eggs whole. According to nutritionist, the fact that supposedly the yolk is bad for your shape is a myth. It contains a storehouse of nutrients that help to speed up the metabolism.
The nutritionist also noted that to overcome the extra fat helps regular infrared sauna. It improves the skin and the internal organs. Sauna helps to lose weight, because during sweating, the body burns calories with redoubled force.
Expert categorically not recommended to starve, because it provokes even more weight. According to her, you need to eat small portions five times a day and drink a lot of water.
Possible contraindications, before expert advice is required.