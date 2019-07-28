Nutritionists have compiled a list of the products that are useful in the summer heat
For normal thermoregulation of the body, you should consume melons.
According to experts, these products are made up 90-95% of fluids, so keeping hydrated. In addition, they are healthier than carbonated sugary drinks contain enough vitamins. Cooling the body can help leafy vegetables, especially dark green, which contain large amounts of nutrients. In the summer it will be useful to include in your diet fresh salads with parsley. Experts recommend not to abandon the tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and celery. Potassium, which is found in many fruits and vegetables, regulates fluid loss in the body.
Experts stressed that it is better to give preference smoothies from these products than juices, and fresh. In this case, lost vitamins required during the hot period of the year.