Nutritionists have considered as useful for human health fats

Nutritionists told what fats can be useful for human health. Their recommendations were shared by the specialist in the field of nutrition Elena Solomatina.
According to nutritionist, some fats the body person just need. For example, this applies to vegetable oils, they can be found in olive or sunflower oil. However, in the process of cooking the latter lose their useful properties and become a poison, the expert also urged to abandon the use of palm oil.
What to milk fat, they also can be useful, but only in small amounts. Although there is cholesterol absorbed it much faster. Milk fat is involved in monitoring hormone levels, protecting the nervous system. To useful fats nutritionist took the fat, emphasizing that it must be subcutaneous. This product in small volumes helps to reduce inflammation.