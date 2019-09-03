Nutritionists have described the way of fixing the result after the diet
Many people after the diet again gain weight quickly. Nutritionists have described the way that will help to fix the result for a long time.
Doctors recommend sticking to a “one plate rule”. The main idea of the method consists in the fact that the meal does the dishes with a maximum diameter of 22 cm, which is divided into 3 parts. Half the plate should be filled with vegetables and the remaining 2 parts protein and complex carbohydrates. Nutritionists say that to limit yourself in eating is not necessary, you only need to follow the correct order of the day and the serving size. Experts told that it is not necessary to take pills, which harm health, and do not show proper result. If necessary, you can use supplements. Be sure to drink plenty of liquid without gas, because it normalizes the metabolism and accelerates the metabolism.
According to nutritionists, to secure the result in the long term is important sports. Physical exercise will help to improve health and burn excess calories. The main thing is not to forget about controlling the amount of food and time of consumption. These recommendations are key to a proper diet.