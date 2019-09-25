Nutritionists have determined what kind of cheese lowers blood pressure in hypertension
Researchers have found a product that will help to reduce blood pressure. Scientists conducted the study to compile a list of healthy dishes. It turned out that people with hypertension should often eat salted low-fat cheese.
British nutritionists told what healthy dairy products. It is not only about cheese, but the yogurt or regular milk. But it is important to consider what experts say about low-fat products. It provides a sufficient intake of calcium. Combined with potassium this element is able to reduce blood pressure.
In addition, milk protein and acts as antioxidant. Component helps to improve blood circulation to reduce the appearance of hypertension. But you can’t uncontrollably eat cheese, say scientists. Because some varieties are contraindicated for people with high blood pressure.
For example, cheddar is not recommended to use. The fact that this cultivar contains a large amount of salt, so it can hurt. Seasoning retains fluid in the body, which causes excessive pressure on the blood vessels. Also increases the burden on internal organs, so salty varieties of cheese is not worth it.
The most useful for hypertensive patients admitted mozzarella. In it, a small amount of salt and fat, so the product will not have a negative impact. You also need to pay attention to white varieties – feta, goat cheese. But it is important to note that any products should be eaten in moderation. Cheese is very high in calories, even if it some fat. So to use it requires small portions.
Nutritionists gave other recommendations for those who suffer from high blood pressure. There is a General need to adjust your diet to exclude fatty and heavy meals. They make the heart to work hard, which is bad for the health.
Hypertension, it is important to sleep. If the duration of sleep less than 6 hours, this increases the risk of ischemia, stroke, and other problems of the cardiovascular sphere. Not the last role is played fresh air, moderate loads and no bad habits.
At elevated pressure the cheese not only hurt, but also will benefit. But you need to choose the correct grade, with a small percentage of fat and salt. Besides, it is important to observe moderation and do not overeat.