Nutritionists have figured out how pasta affects weight loss
Canadian scientists from St. Michael’s hospital in Toronto have conducted a scientific experiment, the results of which stated that the pasta contribute to weight loss.
However, experts noted that use them should be in a special way.
For a long time it was believed that pasta is contraindicated in people who are on diet to lose weight. However, one recent study disproved the popular myth. Scientists have studied the structure of pasta and its impact on the body, and then conducted an experiment, which involved 2,500 people.
For some time the volunteers ate the pasta instead of other sources of carbohydrates. The result was a surprise to the authors. The participants ate 3.3 servings of pasta a week. In the end they managed to get rid of 500 grams of excess weight.
The results of the study experts published in the “British medical journal”. The article says that the pasta does not provoke weight gain and even allow him to lose. In addition, scientists have proved that a low glycemic index helps to stabilize the level of glucose in the blood. But researchers noted that to eat pasta without additives, such as cheese, ketchup and other sauces.