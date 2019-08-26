Nutritionists have found out what power system protects against cancer
It complements standard treatments.
A new study of oncologists showed that the control of sugar level with keto diets can contribute to the treatment of certain types of cancer.
The basis of the ketogenic diet lies in eating foods that contain a lot of protein and little carbohydrates, and foods which include a lot of healthy fats. The name “keto” arose in consequence of the fact that this diet deprives glucose, as a consequence, causes “ketosis”. During it, the body is forced instead of sugar rassheplenia fat for energy.
A new study that researchers conducted on mice, showed that the keto diet is a great complement to standard treatment: chemotherapy and radiation therapy. According to experts, it enhances the effectiveness of traditional treatment. The reason — diet leads to the selective induction of oxidative metabolic process in cancer cells.
According to the study, the diet may stop the progression of squamous cell carcinoma.