Nutritionists recalled, who should not eat watermelon
An unwritten law says: you can eat anything if in moderation. But this is not about the watermelon. It is something without which summers can not live children, and adults. But we must remember that the consumption of watermelon has its own regulations. Who can not eat watermelon.
Note that earlier we wrote about the prohibitions on the consumption of plums and peaches, but now came the watermelons.
Doctors say that in moderation the consumption of ripe watermelon — functionally harmless. However, if you like to eat this fruit every day, do not eat more than 250-300 grams. But there is a category of people who have to completely abandon juicy summer yummy.
Who should not eat watermelon
It is difficult to imagine how to do in the summer without watermelon, but still carefully read the following information. You can’t eat a watermelon if:
you have a violation of the outflow of urine;
kidney stones — how watermelon a strong diuretic effect, it can “force” indissoluble to the end of the stones to move;
colitis and diarrhea;
diabetes of the first type;
diseases of the pancreas in the acute phase;
heart disease, which are accompanied by fluid retention in the body;
prostate adenoma;
postoperative adhesions.
In order not to cause problems with the gastrointestinal tract, do not eat watermelon before a meal or immediately after it. Better — apart from all the rest and 2 hours before or after.