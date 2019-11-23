Nutritionists recommend eating fruit whole
Disregard useful products not only affects the psychological state, but also to change the biochemistry of the brain.
A group of nutritionists and biologists from several universities in the United States presented a study on the relationship between individual eating habits and psychological status of men and women.
How did you manage to install the experts, these habits can affect not only psychology, but even to change the biochemistry of the brain.
Scientists say that ignoring the diet of vegetables and fruit, or a small consumption leads to risk of development of depression. And depression threaten to a greater extent men due to hormonal differences.
Nutritionists insist that fruits should be consumed as part of any food, and whole.