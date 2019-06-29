Nutritionists said, does chewing gum help with weight loss
Myth or reality.
Currently chewing gum is not only a pleasure or indulgence — many people try to use it for weight loss. So any useful gum, your observations are divided specialists.
While chewing gum is not fat burning, as in physical exercises and not to “consume” the calories that get into our body with food. However, it can be useful to temporarily dull the feeling of hunger, which is especially important for people on diets. Also the good effects of chewing gum on the processes of digestion immediately after a meal.
Known nutritionist and author of “the small changes Diet” Kerry Gans argues that the use of chewing gum after meals can “trick” the brain, sending it a signal about the end of food, as many people like to finish a meal with something sweet — gum best option to avoid extra calories and get sugar. Also, according to nutritionist, the gum will help you avoid constant snacking during the day. But we should remember that no gum is not able to compensate for the expended energy during the day and full it to fill.
One recent study showed that the use of gum significantly reduces appetite and cravings for sweets and snacks. People chewing gum consumed during the next meal 40% fewer calories than those who did not use chewing gum. But here expert opinions differ, some say, still the ability to suppress your appetite chewing gum, each body is individual.
If you select gum, you should adhere to the following guidelines:
Preference for chewing gum without sugar should be aware that in sugarless gum contains about 5 calories, while regular gum contain 10 to 25 calories. The use of chewing gum without sugar helps in better cleansing of the oral cavity, by increasing the flow of saliva.
Observe the measure
Enough to eat day 5-6 bars of chewing gum to achieve the desired result. In addition, the content in the chewing gum sorbitol, mannitol and xylitol can cause intestinal discomfort and even diarrhea.
Don’t forget to put a pack of gum in the bag. So you will always be able to use it.
The gum is an alternative. If you do not like chewing gum, you can use instead of a snack not the cud, and, for example, sweet tea and piece of chocolate. The best option to fill up are fruits.