Nutritionists said that to stop the process of weight loss

How dangerous fructose.
Researchers from Joslin diabetes center have come to the conclusion about the dangers of large amounts of fructose.
According to American scientists, the monosaccharide has a negative impact on the liver and stops the process of fat burning.
The researchers argue that as a result of the ingestion of large amounts of fructose the liver “leaves” the fat. This happens when intake of fatty foods. While a similar level of glucose leads to increased metabolism.
In the study, American experts monitored the work of the enzyme CPT1a, which is responsible for fat burning. The results showed that the level of the enzyme decreased if the diet contained a lot of fructose.
In the end, study leader Professor Ronald Kahn made the main conclusion of the experiment: the high content of monosaccharide is dangerous to health and leads to weight gain.