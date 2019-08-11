Nutritionists said the diet is dangerous for cores
Primal diet, which is gaining popularity in the world, is a danger for the heart and blood vessels.
In recent years, the world is gaining popularity paleodiet — this kind of power, which excludes dairy products and grains, leaving only fruits, vegetables and meat. In this way our ancestors ate homo sapiens, hence the name of diets.
Researchers at the Edith Cowan University in Western Australia, has denied the opinion that this type of food is useful. because of the excess of some substances and lack of other modern people suffer from diseases such as obesity, diabetes, atherosclerosis, scientists say.
According to the researchers, the analysis of the lovers paleodiet have shown that they are prone to frequent diseases of the heart and blood vessels. For the experiment was not a lot of supporters of this diet, because the survey was conducted on a small group of 44 people who eat only fat and meat in contrast to them 47 ordinary Australians who do not limit themselves in power.
The blood test subjects were tested for the level of trimethylamine-n-oxide (TMAO) — a substance that is considered to be a factor in the development of atherosclerosis.
“Many supporters of paleodiet claim that she is healthy, but alas, it is apparently wrong. We also found that populations of beneficial bacteria are reduced in the gut of humans who consume enough carbohydrates, including supporters of paleodiet, and this may cause other chronic illness,” the study’s lead author Angela Genoni.
In addition, excess red meat raises TMAO levels, as well as a large amount of animal fat present in meat, also creates the risk of cardiovascular pathologies. Grains discarded lovers paleodiet, give a person the necessary starchy compounds and fiber, which are necessary for the healthy functioning of the bowel and, as it turned out the study, whole grains are beneficial to the health of the heart and blood vessels.