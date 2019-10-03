Nutritionists said, what the product protects from heart disease
The intake of certain foods is very important in order to maintain an optimal level of health. Nutritionists talked about 7 foods that should be included in the diet.
In the first place is blueberries which doctors call as one of the most useful berries. It contains phytonutrients and antioxidants acting as a great means of protecting the body. It also has a large number of useful components: carotene, provitamin a, all b vitamins, K, P and PP, 6 essential amino acids and other necessary substances.
Experts United in the opinion that the presence in the diet of the avocado is also necessary. One fruit contains about 20 different vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The latter is able to neutralize free radicals. The biggest benefit of the body will bring yellowish-green fruit. You should not use this product in food pregnant and nursing mothers, and young children, people of advanced age and those with weakened immunity.
You should pay attention to the spinach supplying the body with nutrients and is able to remove toxins and toxins. There are organic, saturated and unsaturated fatty acids, fiber, vitamins a, E, C, N, K, beta-carotene, calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, copper, and other components that prevent diseases of the cardiovascular system. Professionals inform that preferable to have this product in season.
Legumes also serve as a great source of nutrients, including vegetable protein, fiber. This provokes the reduction of cholesterol, blood sugar, promotes a healthy digestive tract. The product has a low glycemic index, making it efficient in the prevention of obesity.
Next is the lemon, which is one of the main sources of vitamin C. it consists of citric acid, mineral salts and vitamins. In this representative of the genus citrus are iron, sulfur, phosphorus, and many different substances. In fruit contains citric acid that help cleanse the body of toxins, improve the digestive system, vision, blood circulation, increase immunity.
Chia seeds are considered experts Superfoods. A natural fiber, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamins a, B1, B2, C, and potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, selenium, sodium, and other necessary components. The product is a natural antioxidant that reduces levels of “bad” cholesterol in the blood.
To increase the level of health you need to eat and the salmon, acting as a storehouse of potassium and phosphorus, as it contains calcium, magnesium, chlorine, iron, vitamins B1, B2 and A.