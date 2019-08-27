Nutritionists spoke about protecting against inflammation products
Nutritionists told about the foods that protect the body from inflammation. They can be prevented with a balanced diet and the right diet, you need to pay attention to some vegetables and grains.
You should consume broccoli, Brussels sprouts and Kale and spinach. Among the berries called blueberries, cranberries, cherries and strawberries, citrus, oranges. These fruits are rich in vitamin C, E and is extremely beneficial to the body. Contained in marine fish fatty acids to actively protect against a variety of inflammatory processes. It is recommended to include in the diet of trout, sardines, mackerel and tuna. You need to eat nuts, sunflower seeds and whole grains, experts say. Very useful is bakery products from coarse flour.
Hereinafter referred to as ginger, as it helps slow the production of cytokines — proteins that trigger inflammation. The root is useful, it is recognized as a reliable means to protect the body and improve health. You need to focus on legumes, as they contain a lot of fiber and antioxidants, it helps in chronic diseases.