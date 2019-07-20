Nutritionists spoke about the amount of chocolate that can be eaten every day
For many, chocolate is one of my favorite treats. But it is the product of long-established bad reputation: he’s fat, contains a lot of sugar and not suitable for those who intend to keep your weight or to lose weight. This regularly raises the question: is there some norm of eating chocolate or he should give up entirely? It turns out that this is the norm.
So, according to doctor of medical Sciences Alexey Bauerova, dark chocolate with a cocoa content of more than 50 percent can be consumed every day. Normal consumption is 50 grams, that is about half the tiles. If people during the day carries great physical exertion, this rate may slightly increase. To use chocolate nutritionist advises in the first half of the day because it is really a high-calorie product, and in addition it contains ingredients which have a stimulating effect and interfere with sleep.
Despite the fact that it is often dark and milk chocolate equal from the point of view of energy value, the dark is still better for the body because it contains more cocoa beans and, therefore, more useful components.
Contraindicated chocolate to people with disease of the pancreas. In addition, closely monitor the amount of chocolate necessary for people with excess weight.