Nutritionists spoke about the impact of milk on the weight loss
Experts from the United States of America, spoke about the products that will help you lose weight in double quick time. Their use allows you to become smaller in size in record time.
Have been a number of studies that have shown that women who drink milk, percentage of fat 0, dropping weight on the eyes. The experiment involved a certain number of women who were prescribed the same diet, and wrote for them a training program. The only thing to distinguish between them – drink, which they had used. Volunteers were divided into two groups. One group consumed low-fat dairy product, and the second saw a completely different drink.
The results were as follows – those who drank the milk, significantly dropped in weight, in contrast to the other group. Explain this by the presence of vitamin D in the product. It helps to loose excess weight. And people who suffer from obesity, lack of this vitamin.
Now, people are trying not to consume animal milk. They choose soy or almond. They believe that it is more useful, and not used animals. And the thing is that in this milk there is virtually no necessary vitamins, and it contributes to weight gain, and even to the development of various diseases.
To be sure, you should contact your doctor and get a full examination on him.