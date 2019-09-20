Nutritionists spoke about the “lazy” power system
Popular banana diet was developed in Japan and was known as “Asa Banana Diet”. In 2012, she was so popular that shelves with bananas in the grocery stores were empty. Diet designed “for the lazy” and does not require physical exercise to achieve the desired result.
Its essence lies in the fact that for Breakfast you have only bananas and drinking room temperature water. Other meals can stick to the usual diet. It is important in the interval between Breakfast and lunch to hold and no snacking. Restrictions on the number of used bananas not. Most importantly — they should be moist and Mature. The founder of the diet — Hitoshi Watanabe, claimed that thanks to this Breakfast, he managed to lose 16 kilograms.
Bananas easily satisfy your hunger and envelop the stomach wall and also contain large amounts of vitamins and minerals. The fruit contains tryptophan, which affects the emotional system. It boosts mood, helps with depression, increases efficiency. So it’s still one of the good reasons to add bananas to your Breakfast. The fruits contain potassium, calcium and Niacin. Collectively these substances are necessary for the rhythmic work of the heart and normalize blood pressure in the body.
Nutritionists say that a great meal should be in the ratio of 80/20. That means 80% saturation and 20% voids, so as not to overload the digestive system. Compliance with these rules will contribute to the deliverance to 7 pounds of excess weight per week, subject to the conditions:
abstinence from alcohol;
preparation for sleep before midnight;
last meal before 8 PM;
do not snack between meals.
Observe the banana diet is simple and useful. It speeds up metabolism, helps control your appetite and keeps you from overeating throughout the day.