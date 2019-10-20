Nutritionists spoke about the products, prolonging youthfulness
Residents of Italy are longevity and youthfulness. According to scientific experts, to the extension of youth they have the power promotes, informs the edition Lecco Notizie.
Italian men live to an average 81 years, women up to 85 years. The researchers attribute the high life expectancy with the local diet and preference for certain products.
“The diet of the Italians are rich in protein, vitamins A and C, folic acid and antioxidants. It is a little alcohol, no fizzy drinks. In addition, inhabitants of the Apennines prefer to prepare meals from local produce, not with prepared food,” — said the expert.
For those who want to live a long and possibly longer maintain youthfulness, it is advised to eat in the morning, a small handful of nuts. According to them, the body will get the necessary boost of vitamin C, fatty acids omega-3, calcium, antioxidants and mineral salts.
Also, experts noted that the morning meal should be mandatory to pass it should not.
For the prevention of premature aging nutritionists advised to eat protein, which enables it to retain sufficient muscle mass. The amount of protein shall be not less than 1.1 gram per kilogram of body weight.
In addition, to prolong the youth of the Italian experts consider the dairy products and foods rich in folic acid.