Nutritionists suggested what food will help satisfy night hunger
People who sit constantly on a diet, I know the feeling of severe hunger, even pursuing night time. Nutritionists have called products that will help to overcome night hunger.
Unfortunately, not always in the night in the fridge it is possible to find such dishes that will not just satisfy your hunger, but will also be useful. Nutritionists recommend to include in your diet a few products that will save you from this discomfort.
Bananas
Scientists have disproved the myth that bananas contribute to weight gain. This fruit rather promotes the deliverance of extra pounds, as quickly satisfies hunger and the person does not overeat, as it happens with sweets. Do bananas contain natural sugar, fiber and antioxidants that normalize our metabolism. Also, these fruits provide energy – particularly suitable as a snack for a person working late. You need to eat bananas when you feel hungry throughout the day, so at night your body will be filled with all the necessary nutrients and will not require to eat something harmful at night.
Avocado
In our country this product is not cheap, but nevertheless, it is better to pay more for it than to buy 100 grams of sweets, which by the way, don’t have anything useful. In avocado contains contains large amounts of vitamins (groups b, E, A, C, K, folic acid), minerals (calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iron, sodium, copper, iodine, magnesium and many others.
For saturation of the organism and the effect of weight loss enough to eat one piece of avocado at least 3 times a week.
Chia seeds
Chia seeds surely won a place among the products with which dieters have a special hope.
Due to this superhub you can avoid the feeling of an empty stomach and a longer feeling of satiety. In addition, people will not be able to overeat. The product reduces the level of sugar in the blood due to the long processing of fiber, but also normalizes the bowels and create a favorable environment for beneficial microflora.
Eggs
Scientists have long known that eggs provides saturation of the body for a longer period than foods high in carbohydrates. If caloric content of only 70 kcal eggs allow us a long time to feel satiated and therefore we eat less during the day and more effectively lose weight without causing health damage. Use eggs when cooking pasta and vegetables, and eat 1 piece for Breakfast.
Papaya
Eating this berry for food, many are unaware that the beneficial properties of papaya are beneficial to the entire body, saturating it with all sorts of vitamins. This fruit normalizes the digestive process and burns fat. This happens due to the content of papaya, organic acids and pectin. You just need to regularly eat berries in small portions.
Oats
Oats contains dietary fiber — a nutrient that can reduce appetite in a natural way. It should be noted that oats helps to reduce cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood. Don’t forget about the traditional oatmeal — it is perfect for Breakfast and snacking.