Nutritionists talked about the benefits of late-night snacking
Nutritionists do not recommend to refrain from late-night snacking. They told about their health benefits and the dangers of improper fasting.
Many people trying to control her figure, sitting on different diets. The most common of them is the fasting after 18:00. It is believed that food eaten after this time are stored in the form of excess fat on problem areas, but it is not. The main thing not to eat 2-3 hours before bedtime. If you start to refuse food, can provoke a failure of the body, and that will save resources, nullifying the effect and causing more and weight. However, we should not abuse food, you should choose low-fat foods such as pine nuts, cashews, almonds and pistachios, but they should not be in the Sahara and subjected to roasting. Of fruits it is better to choose apples, citrus fruits, pineapples and mangoes.
Experts also note, no late-night snacking person can harm your health. The disrupted esophagus of the stomach, which is developing gastritis and ulcers.