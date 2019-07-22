Nutritionists told about the harmful side dried fruits

Dried fruits can harm – for example, those who are trying to lose weight. Their use can cause a sharp rise in blood sugar levels, nutritionists warned.

Experts ascertain that the fruits of associiruetsya many people with a healthy diet. Meanwhile, their use can harm health, this is with reference to research in the field of dietetics reports channel 360°.

Experts explain that during drying fruit lose moisture and weight, but they significantly increased the concentration of fructose. The body’s reaction to it could increase the sugar and increase the release of insulin, what is the reason for the development of many unpleasant phenomena. Scientists have linked the active consumption of fructose with the development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, the triggering mechanisms of the deeper lesions of this organ. In addition, excessive consumption of fructose can cause metabolic disorders, obesity and diabetes, promotes blood circulation diseases and neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Nutritionists say that even 100 grams of dried fruit can have a negative impact on the body, increase the amount of fructose in the blood. In addition, manufacturers of dried fruits treated with different chemical compositions, which does not add benefit for them.

Those who drops the weight, scientists are advised not to eat dried fruits – especially those that have a high glycemic index. Dried fruit is not a substitute for fruits that may contain a lot of fiber and water and vitamins and minerals that help to absorb them without sugar spikes that cause the body’s increased insulin production.