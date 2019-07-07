Nutritionists told how many hours of sleep you can have

The last meal should be 3-4 hours before sleep, so as not to disturb the body at night wasting energy.

About this on his page on Instagram said Ukrainian nutritionist Svetlana FUS. According to her, that night produced growth hormone and melatonin (sleep hormone).

These hormones influence the metabolism and utilization of fat reserves intended to cover the energy expenditure during sleep.

FUS said that the night continues the work of the whole body, and he spends quite a lot of energy that takes from the stockpile.

“If you eat before bed, especially a lot of sweet food, secretes the hormone insulin, restocking and reduces the production of growth hormone and melatonin, which they spend,” – said the nutritionist.

So the best to eat 3-4 hours before bedtime, said FUS.

