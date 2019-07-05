Nutritionists told how to lose 20 pounds in a month
To lose weight approximately in the amount of 20 pounds per month on the fish diet but also in diet can include dairy products.
Nutritionists believe this diet is suitable for people who happily do without meat. Because if you eat the meat of cloven-hoofed animals or poultry, you will be hard to get enough fish food. It is tolerated by the body easier and you will not feel heaviness in the stomach.
Accordingly, the physiological saturation will come sooner than you will be able to realize it and continue to eat, perhaps even breaking the diet and switching to red meat or poultry.
But if you don’t experience a sharp appetite at the sight of red meat, you can safely eliminate from the diet, arranging his “fish days”. These days, you can consume dairy products.
In other days – milk products and dishes with eggs will provide sufficient protein.
And if you really want to feel better, replace candy with fruit in the diet also add brown rice: it will support you, but will not provoke weight gain, as it comes with white rice.