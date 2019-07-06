Nutritionists told how to lose weight without sport and strict diets
To lose weight, according to experts in the field of healthy lifestyle, it is possible without strict diets and exhausting physical agencies. For this you need to concentrate on proper breathing.
If you regularly perform a specialized breathing exercises, you can dump up to two hundred and fifty grams of excess weight per day.
In order to master breathing exercises, allowing you to effectively lose weight, you do not need to be a master of the physical practices is all that is required is time and desire.
“First, you need to make special provision for the most efficient breathing, then you need to relax and start breathing. Draw air with your nose for three seconds and then proceed to the stage of exhalation, which should be slow and take about seven seconds. In the initial stages you need to breathe therefore only two minutes a day”, — say competent experts.
Experts conducted a preliminary test of the effectiveness of therapeutic breathing, and found that such exercise increases the saturation of the body with oxygen.
“The oxygen enters the cells of the adipose tissue and catalyzes the breakdown of fat deposits. Fat eventually split into such essential body substances, such as carbon and water”, — experts say.
Breathing exercises not only allows you to lose weight, but also strengthens the abdominal muscles — add experts.