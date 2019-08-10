Nutritionists told me how many eggs can you eat in a day without harm for health
Experts believe that 2-3 eggs a day can be consumed without fear, only if you have no contraindications.
Egg product is mixed, its benefits are still being debated and research is conducted. However, all agree in one thing – to use this product in food is in limited quantity. Experts believe that 2-3 eggs a day is the maximum that can not harm your health. If there are contraindications in relation to saturated fats, it is necessary to remove the yolks.
Speaking about the benefits and harms of this product, the experts pay attention to its features. First of all, it is a protein that along with all of the amino acids absorbed at 95%. This is very good and clearly demonstrates the benefits of the product. Besides, eggs contain many vitamins and minerals A, B2, B9, B12, E, calcium, selenium, zinc.
When talking about the dangers of eggs, most often refer to cholesterol contained in the yolks, but, according to experts, these data are outdated. Eggs do not increase cholesterol. According to nutritionists, the violation of lipid often has a genetic background or disruption in the liver and biliary tract and so on. We should not forget that eggs are hard to digest in people with hypoacidity, lack of bile, or cholelithiasis, enzymatic insufficiency.