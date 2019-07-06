Nutritionists told me how the smell reduces appetite
July 6, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
The smell of vanilla not only adds a pleasant baking aroma, but is capable of becoming a good assistant in struggle against excess weight.
Smell the vanilla before meals, then the amount eaten will be less than usual.
Psychologists note that increased appetite is often associated with emotional problems and stress. Aroma of vanilla has a calming effect on the hypothalamus which reduces the intensity of gastric juice secretion and decreases appetite.
Scientists have found that volatile substances flavor penetrate into the brain and contribute to the production of happiness hormone.
This gives the body a sense of satiety: he thinks that it’s eaten something sweet.