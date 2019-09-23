Nutritionists told me how to eat healthy oatmeal
Oatmeal is a healthy food, however, it should be right there. This product is not recommended for use as the first Breakfast, it can also be mixed with protein food.
Porridge oats are not ideal, say nutritionists. For all its beneficial properties its better to cook by the rules. The first step is to choose the rump, and it is preferable to buy a weight, avoiding packaged. The product improves bowel, reduces the level of sugar. Along with this, due to the low protein content it is better not to eat in the morning. The oatmeal should be left for second Breakfast, mixing it with a piece of cheese or scrambled eggs. Very useful to add in the cereal, flax oil, nuts, it improves the digestibility. However, you should not have named the dish every day, as contained in cereals phytic acid slows the absorption of calcium in the intestines.
The possible shortage of usable item, it is leaching from the bones. Besides, experts say, incorrectly cooked oatmeal can cause weight gain.