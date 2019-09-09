Nutritionists told me how to eat when giving up meat
Foreign nutritionists told how to eat right, if you decide to refuse from eating meat. According to experts, the following tips will help to prevent negative health effects.
Recent studies have shown that excessive consumption of meat has a connection with colorectal cancer, the development of a number of other diseases. Therefore many people are trying to give up animal products, only do so to the detriment to the health, say nutritionists. The correct solution is getting enough protein from other sources. The most recommended are 4 eggs in a week or 2 of protein a day. Among other acceptable options: almonds, pistachios, walnuts, cashews, hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, lentils, peas, beans, grains and vegetables, such as broccoli and Brussels sprouts.
You should take into account the fact that drinking too much milk can increase the level of cholesterol in the blood. This habit is associated with indigestion. Good alternatives are: soy, oat, almond, coconut milk.
It is important to make sure that the diet has adequate amounts of vitamin B12, which plays an essential role in the formation of red blood cells, metabolism, DNA replication. It is present in the same eggs, dairy products and spirulina.