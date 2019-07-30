Nutritionists told us about the benefits of celery for health
Experts have listed, what minerals are in the composition of celery. According to them, this herb is beneficial for strengthening the immune system.
The presence of celery minerals and group vitamins, including A, B, C, E and K, makes the vegetables very useful. People who have added this product to your permanent diet, get regular not only them, but also amino acids. They promote proper metabolism and burning excess calories. For people on diets, the plant will be very useful. In addition, it relieves stress and stops inflammation. Nutritionists have concluded, a special balance of nutrients, minerals and vitamins present in the plant, leads to slowing aging and strengthening the immune system.
Experts advise to pay attention to celery and not to ignore it, because it is not only useful but also affordable. However, a rich set of vitamins can be a source of allergic reactions. To avoid possible problems, consulting with a physician.