Nutritionists told what desserts can be addictive
You want to eat again and again.
There are products that cause a great desire to not stop and eat them again and again. Alas, it is not useful broccoli and even sweet apples. Most often cause dependence products, the use of which is detrimental to your health.
You can fight this addiction, knowing your enemy in the face.
Sugar
Sugar and containing it in large quantity products such baked goods, candy, drinks, able to cause serious dependence. They are the source of fast carbs, and when you leave the energy, sugar is the easiest way to fill in the shortest possible time. Unfortunately, just for a short period of time, you feel elated, and then the hand again stretches to sweet and you again and again experience uncontrollable bouts of hunger.
Ice cream
In this favorite childhood dessert with sugar added saturated fats. Sweet, creamy taste quickly becomes a favorite, and we become addicted. Eating the delicious cold ice cream causes a feeling of euphoria and satisfaction, and the person becomes the hostage of this state, wanting to experience it again and again. Only “dose” each time becoming more so as feelings eventually lessen.
Chocolate
Another assistant is in the mood, to break which voluntarily is very difficult. Chocolate contains sugar, caffeine, and theobromine, which stimulate the body and help production of serotonin the “happy hormone”. Some of the classification of scholars based on this fact allow to carry chocolate to the category of antidepressants.
Chips
Light in weight, they seem completely innocuous and low-calorie. Eating chips, hard to stop, not to eat the entire pack as a whole. But hunger somehow not assuaged, but rather increases. Added to vigorous seasoning of the chips of the substance triggers the brain to stimulate pleasure. Doctors warn that the chips severely harm the digestive tract, especially in children and adolescents.
Cheese
Cheese contains casein is easily degradable protein, which forms opiates – casomorphine. They are the originators of the cheese addiction. The concentration of casein in cheese is much higher than in other dairy products. Dependence on cheese does not develop immediately, so not as common – yet most of us can easily refuse from cheese.