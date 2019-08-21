Nutritionists told what kind of green tea burns fat
August 21, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Loading...
Academic staff claim that green tea promotes weight loss.
However, not all varieties can help in this difficult matter, but only milk Oolong and Oolong with Jasmine
The latter is the most effective because it speeds up metabolism and promotes faster burning of calories.
In addition, Jasmine tea has a mild sedative effect and also it helps to relax, soothes cough and causes pressure to normal.
Experts say that the scent of the Jasmine tree promotes good mood, reducing anxiety and has a tonic effect.
By the way, the essential oil with Jasmine makes skin elastic, enriching all the necessary elements.