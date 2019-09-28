Nutritionists told what to eat in winter to keep my weight down
As you know, during cold weather people are genetically programmed to weight gain. In winter, our body works to preserve heat and create a “warming” of fat.
Why we gain pounds and the laws of nature and on their own, especially when coming new year celebration.
Nutritionists advise during the cold period of the year to remember a few rules for winter diet.
Experts do not recommend to drastically limit the number of calories is dangerous, because it can reduce the immune system and open the way to infections, colds and flus.
The main thing — to define a set of essential body winter products. This low-fat soup (preferably chicken broth), vegetable soup and porridge, stew of beans and peas. Is salads with vegetable oil, vinaigrettes and sauerkraut. This dish of baked liver fatty varieties of fish. The preferred bread flour. It is also butter, dried fruit and honey. It’s all vegetables and fruits, which is.
Nutritionists do not advise to choose mono, based on the consumption of only one or two or three products.
You need to refrain from diets offers raw food diet, that is eating most raw foods, and diets, completely eliminating all glucose and fats.
In the winter menu, the main dish should be a soup. A bowl of soup at lunch time works wonders — you absorb the food at 100 calories less than usual throughout the day.
The water contained in the food, unlike regular water, it’s just that we drink, contributes to a slower emptying of the stomach. That is, the feeling of fullness lasts longer, and calories less.
Curious Finnish diet, which was developed in the soup. By the way, in Finland a lot of people are overweight, so the government financed the development of a special “Northern” diet, which is ideal for us. For the month the Finnish diet lost 2 to 4 pounds.
The main course of the Finnish diet for winter soup. To cook it is surprisingly easy. You will need onions (500g), celery (300g), carrots (250g), cabbage (250g), parsley (250g), leek (200g), cauliflower (200 g), garlic (1 head), tomato juice (1 tbsp), black pepper, Basil, parsley, dill, tarragon (to taste).
First, you need to clean, cut and cook vegetables until tender. Vegetable broth to drain. Then in a blender grind the vegetables into a puree, add the tomato juice and spices, and cook for another 10 minutes. If the soup will seem dense – to dilute the vegetable stock.
Besides soup, there are plenty of easy recipes for first course, it is necessary only to dream.
On the second is better suited to fish and poultry, because the winter is without protein is not enough. Preference should be given to Turkey, chicken, lean beef. The diet must be fatty fish such as salmon, trout, mackerel.
Garnish will suit porridges, vegetable stews and vegetable purees.
For dessert, suitable nuts and dried fruits. Of course, fresh pomegranates, tangerines, kiwi, oranges — simply a must have when spinning the Blizzard.