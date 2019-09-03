Nutritionists voiced the beneficial properties of zucchini for health
Zucchini is a modest cheap vegetable that has a number of healthy properties.
Now on sale a lot of zucchini and freeze them for the winter, nutritionists recommend to make these blanks. The composition of zucchini lot of water, and also contain fiber, vitamins and minerals, which is an advantage for the organism.
Help to lose weight. Zucchini contain no cholesterol, and calorie content per 100 grams is only 17 calories. Even though the presence of sugar in the composition of these vegetables are recommended by experts as some of the best in terms of weight loss. Courgettes are high in fiber, which stimulates intestinal flora, strengthens the immune system. In fact, the squash works like a sponge: it absorbs all the toxins, nezapravlenny food and excretes naturally.
Strengthens the heart and blood vessels. Squash provides the body with potassium, which is necessary for normalization of work of heart. Plus their consumption promotes self-cleaning of vessels from cholesterol cells and harmful substances that enter the blood. People who regularly use courgettes, less likely to suffer from spikes in blood pressure.
Support the immune system. 100 grams of zucchini contains of 17.9 mg of vitamin C — one-third of the daily dose for an adult. Regular consumption of zucchini helps protect the body from harmful viruses, bacteria, fungi, and other pathogens.
Very useful for elderly people. Doctors recommend to use zucchini in the elderly. They activate the digestive processes, improves motor and secretory functions of the stomach and intestines, beneficial effect on the blood, prevent atherosclerosis, improve health in kidney disease and hypertension.
Protect against edema. Eating unripe zucchini, cooked without salt and oil, gives a diuretic effect in various edema. Due to its ability to rid the body of excess fluid zucchini reduce the appearance of cellulite.