Nutritionists: who can not eat persimmons
Nutritionists said, what are the properties of persimmon and this is not worth it.
As noted by the herbalist, a nutritionist, Angelique Duval, persimmons are very good for health because it contains a lot of minerals and vitamins. They are especially valuable in the autumn, as they support the immune system and help the body defend itself against various infections.
Duval advises eating persimmon two to three times a week, and only fresh.
Especially the persimmon is recommended for people who suffer from anemia. In the composition of persimmon low acid content, it is quite possible to consume in peptic ulcer disease. Persimmon can be eaten in diseases and disorders of the gastro-intestinal tract. It is recommended if problems with the cardiovascular system, — said the expert.
Do not get involved with persimmon people with kidney stones, since it has a diuretic effect, as well as those who have problems with the pancreas.
According to nutritionist Natalia Prokhorova, persimmons “contains fiber, but has a high calorie content”.
— For diabetics it is also necessary to use sparingly as persimmon is sweet enough. Large quantities of persimmons can cause a strong insulin spike. Healthy people are allowed to eat a day two or three of them — advises specialist.