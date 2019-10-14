Nymph: naked Ukrainian singer excited the network (photos)
Ukrainian singer Luna (Kristina Gerasimova-Bardash), which a year ago with scandal has left from a star husband and said the violence has published a candid photo.
In the picture in Instagram of Kristina posing naked and in the water. Swimming around the rose petals and intimate place covers the shell.
Subscribers of the moon said that she decided to hypenate, but also compliments a woman has got a lot.
“Nymph”, “Queen”, “You’re beautiful”, — write fans.
By the way, October 4 the Moon released new album “TRANS”. After scandals and a breakup with Yuri Bardash, it works with its own label Luna Production.
She is also going to record an album of live performances and singing in German.
Earlier, racy photos showed the singer and model Dasha Astafieva.
