NYT: trump has offered to shoot at the feet of illegals to dig the moat with alligators on the border
Excerpts from the book, journalists Michael Shira and Julie Hirschfeld Davis, published October 1 edition of the New York Times, described a tumultuous week inside the administration trump in March of this year, when the President ordered the staff to close the U.S. border with Mexico.
According to reports in the New York Times, President Donald trump privately talked about “strengthening the border wall with a moat filled with snakes or alligators, prompting the assistants to look for cost estimates. He wanted the wall was electrified, with spikes at the top that could penetrate human flesh,” quoted a passage from the book.
He retreated after the assistants told Trump that his public offer to shoot at migrants, if they throw stones at the soldiers, is illegal. But later, the President proposed “to shoot at the feet of migrants, to slow them down”.
“It is also not allowed, he was told (employees)”, — stated in the passage.
The article, published Tuesday, was adapted from the book “Border war: the attack trump on immigration” (“Border Wars: Inside Trump’s Assault on Immigration”), which will be published in full on 8 October.
The article is based on interviews with more than a dozen officials of the White house, who were granted anonymity. They all described “a frantic week of the presidential rage”, which included “the panic hour staff and much more of the riots in the White house than at any other time,” according to the Times.
Accompanied his words with profanity, trump shouted, “You make me look stupid! I won the election with this promise. This is my problem.” All this happened during the meeting, which was attended by the assistant White house Steven Miller, the former head of the Department of homeland security, Kirsten Nielsen, Secretary of state Mike Pompeo, the then head of customs and border protection Kevin Macalino, acting head of the White house Mick Mulvany, as well as Advisor and President-in-law Jared Kushner.
The comments came at about the same time when the President publicly threatened to close the border, saying that it would do so if “Mexico can’t deal with it.” Later, trump moved away from this threat.
“The President was disappointed, and I think he seized the moment to press the reset button, — said the publication of Thomas Homan, who was acting Director of immigration and customs enforcement. — The President wanted it quickly fixed”.
Excerpt from the book includes details: for example, trump “scolded” Nielsen for the “inefficient and, even worse — at least in his mind — not enough tough” measures against migrants.
According to reports, during a briefing on the need for a new legal right to destroy drones trump said Nielsen: “did You not hear me the first time, dear. Kill them. Honey, just shoot them from the sky, okay?”
“The happiest [trump] was a few months earlier, when the American guards released tear gas in the direction of Mexico,to try to prevent migrants to enter the United States,” writes the Times.
Democrats were quick to Express their outrage after it published excerpts.
A member of the house of representatives Alexandria Ocasio Cortez said that “violence was always the main topic” of the President. A member of the house of representatives Eric Sawall tweeted that trump usually fall “in one of three options: brutal, kids, or corrupt”.