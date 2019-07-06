O. Torvald pleased with the new video after the break a year-long
Ukrainian group O. Torvald presented the third clip after a pause lasting a year. A video was shot for the song “Here not here“, which was created specifically for the company Kyivstar.
The video is dedicated to everyone who wants to leave, but can’t go because of work.
it says in the description of the video.
Note that in the video there was also a new member O. Torvald — drummer Hebi.