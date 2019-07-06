O. Torvald pleased with the new video after the break a year-long

| July 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Ukrainian group O. Torvald presented the third clip after a pause lasting a year. A video was shot for the song “Here not here“, which was created specifically for the company Kyivstar.

O.Torvald порадовала новой видеоработой после перерыва длиною в год

The video is dedicated to everyone who wants to leave, but can’t go because of work.

“I want to have vdustry, but the robot is not wapusk? Virulite have virtualno journey with Ukraine together with O. TORVALD. Dives Novi CLP “Here not here”, I s new force bartica to the right, the ISA is likely to do all that docility”-

it says in the description of the video.

Note that in the video there was also a new member O. Torvald — drummer Hebi.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.