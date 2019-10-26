Oatmeal can cause problems with digestion
Oatmeal is considered the perfect example of a Breakfast, but in fact, grits is heavy food for the stomach and for some features of digestion can cause problems with health. This was told by the doctor-gastroenterologist Natalia Wright.
Their professional opinion about the usefulness of oatmeal specialist shared portal Medical Note. She told me that many patients who wish to lead a healthy lifestyle and consume for Breakfast porridge, suddenly confronted with abdominal pain and other digestive disorders.
“I meet these patients the words of the great Avicenna. In the “Canon of medical science”, he wrote that oats has fastening force and is heavy food for the stomach, which is slowly digested and gives rise to gases,” — said Natalia Wright.
The doctor stated that people that have stomach problems and constipation, not suitable for the use usually the recommended version of the diet oatmeal — cooked with water. So porridge became palatable, specialist advice always put in her butter.
“Oat oil has fixative properties that is useful in cough and helps digestion,” said the gastroenterologist.