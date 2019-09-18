Oatmeal elixir of life: ‘ll Wake up even the heaviest patient
September 18, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Oats — the elixir of life — would raise even the heaviest patient, solves many problems with health and refreshment.
You can just drink the tea
1 tbsp of oats in 2 cups of water, boil for about an hour on a slow fire, under the hood.
One of the best recipes for recovery
One Cup of oats (or at least “Hercules”) into five cups of water, boil to half, until thick liquid jelly. Strain and pour in the broth, equal amount of milk (about two cups), boil again. In this way the resulting liquid, when it is no longer hot, add 4 teaspoons of honey (to taste). The pleasant beverage to drink hot or warm throughout the day in two or three divided doses. This drink dying on their feet!