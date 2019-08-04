Obesity affects the risk of breast cancer and intestines
Researchers from the International Agency for research on cancer concluded that obesity increases the risk of breast cancer and intestines. Article relevant content published in The Sun.
Estimated that every year obesity in the age from 20 to 50 years increases the risk of bowel tumors by 4%. For breast cancer it is 4%. If a person is suffering obesity more than 30 years, these figures increase by 224%, in the second case — by 143%, respectively. The experts studied the medical records of 47 000 women, but expect similar results in men.
“Our study shows that effective prevention of overweight and obesity should begin at an early age,” said lead author of the scientific work of Isabel Soerjomataram.
More than 55 000 Britons are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, 11 500 of them die. Cancer of the intestine is the fourth most common ailment in the UK. Annually 40 000 new cases and 16 000 deaths. Charities say that a tenth of that associated with being overweight or obese.