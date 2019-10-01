Obesity can damage blood vessels
In humans with obesity are highlighted molecules from adipose tissue. They cause internal stress and lead to narrowing of the arteries.
Obesity damages the sheath of the blood vessels due to the fact that fat secretes harmful proteins. To such conclusion of Chinese researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University based on the analysis of more than 1 000 people with atherosclerosis. This disorder occurs in the moment when fatty deposits clog the arteries. Scientists have found that people with obesity in their body produce higher levels of a protein called WNT5A from adipose tissue. WNT5A triggers the process of internal stress, it is associated with the accumulation of mineral deposits in the blood vessels.
Over time, these deposits can stick to platelets, causing the blood vessels constrict even more. This limits the flow of oxygen to the internal organs, which can cause, for example, heart attacks or strokes. As I hope the authors of this study, one day, WNT5A could become a target for new drugs that could prevent millions of cardiovascular disease in people with large amounts of excess weight.