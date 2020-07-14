Obesity epidemic: nearly 80% of Americans have gained weight on isolation
The need to isolate themselves has led to the fact that 76% of the US population gained 16 lbs (7 kg) during the quarantine, according to a new study commissioned by Nutrisystem, a commercial provider of products and services for weight loss. This writes Fox Business.
Yet 63% of American adults admitted that they currently prioritize weight loss after quarantine, trying to change eating habits, which they managed to acquire during the isolation, which lasted from mid-March. Other challenges identified in the survey was that 42% of Americans during isolation was struggling with trying to stay physically active and maintain a constant eating schedule, while 34% was too hard to keep the motivation while they work from home.
Long before the pandemic coronavirus has spread in the United States, the obesity rate of people in the country stood at 42.4%, according to the updated page by the CDC “Facts about obesity for adults,” which provides data overview National center for health statistics.
The government Agency also referred to the research of the Department of health, according to which the annual medical costs for people who are obese were $1429 higher than people of normal weight at the beginning of 2000-ies. In 2008 the annual cost of treating obesity in the U.S. was $147 billion.
Later estimates of the National League of cities American organization for the protection of the interests of 19 495 cities, towns and villages — it is said that annual medical costs associated with obesity, increased to $190,2 billion in 2012, which accounted for 21% of annual medical spending in the country.
If the obesity rate remains the same, according to the League, in the next two decades the US spent on this problem $549,5 billion.
According to the U.S. Department of health, less than 5% of Americans exercise daily for at least half an hour. More than 80% failed to comply with the minimum standard of physical activity (2.5 hours of moderately intense 1 hour and 15 minutes of intensive exercise per week). A typical American diet exceeds recommended levels of calories in each of four categories: fats, added sugar, refined grains, sodium and saturated fats, writes “Voice of America”.
In addition to money, obesity is also associated with an increased risk of complications coronavirus infection, according to the CDC. In particular, it was noted that people with a body index of 30 or above “at increased risk of severe forms COVID-19”.
Returning to the custom research Nutrisystem: according to him, 45% of Americans strive to eat healthier and be more physically active. 35% trying to lose weight.
Firm OnePoll conducted a study with 18 to 22 June and interviewed 2,000 adults.
