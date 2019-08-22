Obesity leads to cancer more often than it seemed
Scientists have found that large amounts of excess weight increase the risk of tumors in two times more than it seemed. Researchers believe that the danger of obesity in terms of the development of large tumors is underestimated.
The degree of Carcinogenicity of all harmful factors and habits obesity second only to Smoking, as shown by the work of scientists from the International Agency for research on cancer. The authors believe that the danger of obesity in terms of cancer risk is extremely underestimated by the international community. In particular, people with obesity more than two times more likely to have tumors than it was considered previously, and it is because of the large amounts of excess weight. And if we take the main modifiable causes of cancer, the list of obesity will only be Smoking. We are talking about the reasons that people in a position to fix yourself.
In particular, obesity significantly increases the risk of cancer of the intestine, kidney, pancreas, ovary, endometrium, and esophagus. The study showed that the probability of occurrence of malignant tumors of these organs and body parts is much higher because of obesity than was estimated before. Meanwhile, if a person is well aware of the hazards of Smoking, then to similar risks associated with obesity, many of us don’t know anything.
And if there is no such thing as a cute and charming smokers, the “cute and adorable” baby fat indefinitely. People very much underestimate the danger of excess weight, limiting its excessive pressure on the bones and strain on the nervous system. And now it turns out that obesity threatens much more serious consequences.