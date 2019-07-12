Obesity leads to cancer Smoking often
The study showed that this is true for tumors of the intestine, kidney, liver and intestines. Statistics is very alarming, considering the extent of the obesity epidemic in different countries of the world.
The study showed that obesity is a more significant cause of many types of cancer than Smoking. Overweight causes annually hundreds of thousands of additional cases of tumors of the intestine, kidney, liver and ovary than the use of cigarettes. Dangerous amounts of excess weight lead to tumors often Smoking at a ratio of two cases to one, as shown by the experts. This is especially troubling when you consider that today almost every third Russian is on the verge of obesity, or already have it.
Note that obesity often causes cancer not because it is physiologically more dangerous than Smoking, and because the number of people with obesity now exceeds the number of smokers in many developed countries. For example, in the UK there are 13.4 million people with obesity who do not smoke, and 6.3 million smokers who have a healthy weight measurements. Unfortunately, this problem continues to grow, so as soon as the Albion one in ten children is already obese by the age of 5 years, and 11 years, this proportion rises to 20%.
The presence of obesity does not mean that a person will develop a certain tumor, however cancer risk grows stronger than people of normal weight. This is due to the fact that fat cells the increased activity in the body, they release hormones and electrical signals that contribute to a greater number of divisions and growth. Cancer is caused by mistakes during cell division, due to which the cells begin to multiply and form a tumor.