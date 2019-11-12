Obkololi drugs: Andrew Danilko became ill during the filming of the Christmas show
Well-known Ukrainian artist Andrey Danilko, a favorite of many listeners in the image of Verka Serduchka, felt very sick during the filming of the Christmas show on one of the channels.
About it writes “StarHit”.
It is reported that after each number the performer changing costumes, wet from sweat, and at the end of the shooting did not come out of the dressing room for hours.
According to a spokesman Andrei Danilko, the musician suffered a heart block. To normalize the condition of the 46-year-old artist, doctors obkololi his drugs.
“The pathological process is characterized by changes in muscle tissue, which are responsible for conducting electrical impulses. This drastically reduced heart rate. To normalize the condition Danilko, it was completely injection drugs, after which celebrity got a little better, “said the actor.
Later it became known that Danylko has long had similar health problems and tries to follow doctors ‘ prescriptions. But robotham place he seems to have got used to give “in full” and sometimes does not calculate forces.
Currently health 46-year-old Danylko is not in danger.
As previously reported “FACTS”, on Saturday, November 9, before the first training camp live vocal show “X-factor”, where participants had to sing a song a Cappella, Andrey Danilko said that I would not sing in such a contest, and “go directly to cry”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter