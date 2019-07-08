Obliterirutego Putin Georgian host was suspended from work
Leading Georgian TV channel “Rustavi 2” Giorgi Gabunia two months will be suspended from duty after a controversial TV show. As previously reported, the author’s program “PostScript” on the evening of 7 July Gabunia began with Mata in address of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After the next edition of TV channel, a crowd gathered, demanding the dismissal of the journalist and his leadership, “Rustavi-2” the night has suspended broadcasting, and on 8 July published a statement by the General Director of TV channel Niki Gvaramiya. He acknowledged that rude offensive against Putin were “inappropriate, tasteless and damaging to the struggle, part of which was supposed to be”.
Gvaramia also responded to hints of the representatives of the Georgian authorities on the fact that the channel was allegedly trying to destabilize the situation in the country. The General Director of “Rustavi 2” has recognized that in this tense atmosphere was created another source of unwanted voltage, because the TV channel decided to rectify “the mistake of a professional journalist.”
Thus, Gabunia two months removed from the television. Suspended training programs “of Archevani” and “PS” with the participation of journalist.
Recall, obscene appeal to Putin came after a further deterioration in relations between Georgia and Russia, which resulted in mass protests in Tbilisi.
